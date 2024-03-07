Thursday, March 07, 2024
SIC to protest on swearing-in of reserved seats

Web Desk
7:58 PM | March 07, 2024
National

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) decided to protest on the occasion of the swearing-in of the members on reserved seats in the Punjab Assembly session.

PTI-backed member Rana Aftab said that females elected on fake mandate would be prevented from taking the oath. "No stranger will be allowed to vote on the occasion of the presidential election" Aftab stressed.


MPA Ahmed Khan Bhacher said that the newly elected women were not legally members of the house.

Apart from this, regarding the March 9 presidential election, the SIC called a meeting of the parliamentary party in the Punjab Assembly. Polling agents and other matters for presidential candidate SIC nominee Mehmood Khan Achakzai will be finalised in the meeting. 

