Amir bowls Pakistan U19 to 9-wicket win

LAHORE-A five-wicket haul from Amir Hassan and half-centuries by Shahzaib Khan and Azan Awais led Pakistan U19 to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh U19 in the first one-day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

According to information made available here, the second one-day of the five-match series will be played at the same venue on 8 May. Chasing a modest 166-run target, Pakistan U19 got off to a great start with the opening pair of Shahzaib Khan and Azan Awais providing a solid 148-run stand for the first wicket.

Left-handed Shahzaib, who was named player of the match in the solitary four-day match held last week, got out after making 83 off 116 deliveries. His innings included seven fours and three sixes. Left-handed Azan returned undefeated on 69 off 99 balls, hitting six fours and a six as the touring side achieved the target in the 38th over.

Earlier, after being put into bat by Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig, the hosts’ batters had no reply to a great spell of fast bowling from Rawalpindi-born Amir Hassan. Amir, who picked up four wickets in the first innings of Bangladesh U19 in the four-day match, bagged five wickets today.

He ended with match figures of 10-2-24-5 as Bangladesh U19 scored 165 for nine in their 50 overs. For Bangladesh U19, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby was the notable run-getter with 70 not out off 100 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes.