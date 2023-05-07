Making a military commander

Will Durant writes in his book, Lessons of History, that the first lesson of history is modesty and life is all about survival of the fittest. The global system also dictates that the security of a state is its own responsibility. Pakistan’s existence is the outcome of our nation’s resilience and the professionalism of its armed forces. Indian hawkish leadership would never spare an opportunity to bruise Pakistan. Had we been weak, our adversaries would have taken us down much earlier.

Pakistan’s Army always maintains the highest standard of operational readiness and vigil on the borders. The army takes the job of training and grooming its officers and men as a priority right from beginning. Brian Cloughly, one of the leading global military analyst, states in his book, A History of the Pakistan Army, that our army maintains the tradition of the regiment to which loyalty is an essential part. Indeed, it is the cornerstone of discipline; the building block of military professionalism. Soldiers who may have only the shakiest notion of the cause for which their country commits them to action will perform heroic deeds for the sake of the honour of their units. The combination of good leadership and proud units can be an important factor in winning battles.

This is one of the biggest factors that contributes towards the performance of our military.

Officers and troop’s selection process involves the best techniques to pick up future military leaders who can learn, groom and rise up to the occasion when needed. PMA and OTS training modules are focused to bring the best out of all those who join straight from civil life. OTS was more tough as they had to complete same training module in half the time which was being practiced at PMA; two years.

The transition period for converting a raw youth fresh from college into a cadet is very tough, both mentally and physically. A cadet from PMA is called a Gentleman Cadet (GC). Right from day one, it is imbibed in his head that he is a gentlemen and that he has to maintain the highest standard of discipline and moral obligatio while performing their sacred duty. Military life starts after one joins the regiment. Joining the army is not a profession but a lifestyle. It teaches a simple, clean, and disciplined life within means. Due to extensive operational commitments, officers mostly remain deployed in forward areas away from their families.

Beside the rigours of training, having a military career revolves around three fundamentals; achievements in training and academic pursuits, the ability to command and get the best out of your men during operations, and training in peace time as well. The army has a flawless system of promotion beyond the rank of Major. There is no exception for anyone to pass through those parameters set for promotion. Hardly one or two percent of the candidates make it up to two-stars out of a batch of 300. It is a tough climb because it is competitive and zero sum game, only few can maintain balance till end. There is hardly a lull period in the army. If you are not marching, you are definitely planning for it.

The average age of a newly commissioned officer is around 21. This is quite a young age to command troops in the field, particularly for an army committed in operations. But the rigor of military training and basic tactical skills at training schools polish the young lieutenants into professional junior leaders. In the war against terrorism, the ratio of Martyrdom between soldiers to men is highest in the world. Our young officers lead from the front, never afraid of danger, may it be on the line of control or conducting operations against terrorists. Our officers and men have come out of this war “most battle hardened soldiers in human history”. They are fearless, trained and highly motivated.

Office of chief of army staff is highly respected, prestigious and worthy of the appointment holders. Generalj Ayub was first indigenous Army Chief of Pakistan Army. First two commanders in chiefs were British officers, General Messervy and Gracy. General Asim Munir is 17 Chief of Army Staff of the most professional military outfit in the world. He joins the company of the most professional military leaders having an impeccable military career spanned over 36 years.

General Asim Munir spoke his mind on April, 30, 2023, at PMA’s passing out parade. He clearly stated:

“To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people and no duty is more binding than the defence of our motherland. We will ensure that the bond between the Armed Forces and People of Pakistan is preserved and further solidified. We will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers and Pakistan firmly stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for basic human rights and their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination”.

Like any officer, Asim Munir has traversed his military career through commitment and dedication, right from joining officers training school Mangla in 1985.

One of his staff course mate states that during the staff course in 1995, then Major Asim Munir would prepare his assignments himself in an immaculate way, and was always very confident and smiling in class and never in panic. He would speak very less but to the point. He obtained the best grade in staff course. General Asim did his basic courses in 1987 when he was Lieutenant, at the school of Infantry and Tactics. He distinguished himself amongst a whole bunch of talented young officers and was amongst the first two in weapon training and tactics course. He won the coveted sword of honour at OTS in 1986 and joined the frontier force regiment. His course mates and friends of the academy days regard him with the highest respect. He is soberly and very well mannered. His war course mates at NDU appreciated his wisdom in military strategy, sobriety, conduct and mutual respect he enjoyed amongst participants of the course.

He is the first Army Chief who has held the office of DG ISI and DG MI, which provides his added advantage and an edge over his contemporaries. He is also the first Army Chief who won the sword of honour at the academy. In his illustrious military career, General Asim Munir commanded the infantry division deployed on LoC and Siachin (FCNA) and Gujranwala Corps. He was Chief of Staff of strike corps.

Since taking over the command of Pakistan Army six months ago, General Asim Munir has distanced the army from domestic politics. He has focused on professional matters related to the army, particularly operational readiness on east and western borders, training of troops and military diplomacy to assist and pull country out of economic crisis.

Visibility, press releases have been reduced. Only a necessary statement focusing on professional commitment is issued. Otherwise, focus on the defense of the motherland since it is the collective responsibility the entire country.