IHC judges' letter: SC judge says govt not doing anything about interference

A Supreme Court judge on Tuesday remarked that the government was not taking any action against the alleged interference of in judicial matters.

These remarks were made by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail as the top court resumed the suo motu hearing on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges’ letter accusing agencies meddling in judicial matters.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, the six-member bench comprised Justice Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

On March 25, six judges of IHC had demanded CJP Isa to convene a judicial convention to consider the matter of alleged interference of intelligence operatives in the judicial functions or "intimidation" of judges in a manner that undermined the independence of the judiciary.

The six IHC judges — Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jehangiri, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz — had written a letter to the chief justice, who is also chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Seeking guidance from the council on “interference” of the spy agencies in courts’ affairs, the judges wrote: "We are writing to seek guidance from the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) with regard to the duty of a judge to report and respond to actions on part of members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, that seek to interfere with discharge of his/her official functions and qualify as intimidation, as well as the duty to report any such actions that come to his/her attention in relation to colleagues and/or members of the courts that the High Court supervises."

Subsequently, the Supreme Court on April 1 took suo motu notice of the IHC judges' letter and formed a seven-member bench led by CJP Isa to hear the matter.