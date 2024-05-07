Tuesday, May 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad police launches ‘Nasha ab Nae’ campaign

Israr Ahmad
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad   -  The Islamabad Police have initiated a special “Nasha ab Nae” campaign to eradicate the use of narcotics from the federal capital and ensure the safety of youth from the curse of drugs.

Police teams have conducted special lectures in various educational institutions to educate students about the harms of drugs and preventive measures. Following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have launched a special “Nashaa Ab Nahi” campaign to eradicate narcotics and keep youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, public relations officers said on Monday.

During this campaign, the SP Rural Zone and SP - Saddar Zone have delivered lectures in various educational institutes about the harms of drugs and preventive measures, emphasizing that drug abuse is detrimental to the health and future of students. Students are urged to protect themselves and contribute to saving their surroundings from the curse of drugs. Parents and teachers are encouraged to collaborate in preventing youngsters from falling victim to drugs.

Regional passport offices in Lahore, Karachi begin round-the-clock operations

The police teams have appealed to the public to immediately inform the police about any drug-related activities in their vicinity. The cooperation of the public is deemed crucial for the successful eradication of this menace.

Islamabad Police and Anti-Narcotics Force are jointly working to combat drug trafficking, while special teams have been formed to apprehend drug peddlers in educational institutions.

The IGP emphasized that individuals involved in businesses related to narcotics and liquor will be brought to justice.

The Islamabad Police are actively engaging with the community to make the city safe and secure. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious persons or activities to the relevant police station, or at the emergency helpline “Pucar-15,” or via the “ICT Police” app.

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1715047476.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024