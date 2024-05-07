Islamabad police launches ‘Nasha ab Nae’ campaign

Islamabad - The Islamabad Police have initiated a special “Nasha ab Nae” campaign to eradicate the use of narcotics from the federal capital and ensure the safety of youth from the curse of drugs.

Police teams have conducted special lectures in various educational institutions to educate students about the harms of drugs and preventive measures. Following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have launched a special “Nashaa Ab Nahi” campaign to eradicate narcotics and keep youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, public relations officers said on Monday.

During this campaign, the SP Rural Zone and SP - Saddar Zone have delivered lectures in various educational institutes about the harms of drugs and preventive measures, emphasizing that drug abuse is detrimental to the health and future of students. Students are urged to protect themselves and contribute to saving their surroundings from the curse of drugs. Parents and teachers are encouraged to collaborate in preventing youngsters from falling victim to drugs.

The police teams have appealed to the public to immediately inform the police about any drug-related activities in their vicinity. The cooperation of the public is deemed crucial for the successful eradication of this menace.

Islamabad Police and Anti-Narcotics Force are jointly working to combat drug trafficking, while special teams have been formed to apprehend drug peddlers in educational institutions.

The IGP emphasized that individuals involved in businesses related to narcotics and liquor will be brought to justice.

The Islamabad Police are actively engaging with the community to make the city safe and secure. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious persons or activities to the relevant police station, or at the emergency helpline “Pucar-15,” or via the “ICT Police” app.