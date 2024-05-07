Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Lesco chief holds functional heads meeting

Staff Reporter
May 07, 2024
LAHORE   -   Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider presided over an important meeting of the company’s functional heads to discuss various matters including line losses here at LESCO Head Office on Monday. The meeting was attended by Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, DG (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Director (Human Resource) Huma Cheema, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman, Director (S&I) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (PMU) Tahir Mayo and Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti. The meeting discussed various options to reduce the line losses, besides reviewing the steps taken so far to reduce the technical line losses.

The LESCO Chief Engineer Shahid Haider ordered the authorities concerned to monitor the feeders with high line losses and prepare a report in this regard on a daily basis. He also instructed the officers to take steps to resolve the problems faced by the consumers immediately.

Engineer Shahid Haider said that maintenance work should be completed before the increase in heat so that shutdowns in hot weather can be minimized.

