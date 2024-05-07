Morgan Freeman to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES - Morgan Freeman will reportedly be honoured with the Crystal Nymph Award for lifetime achievement at this year’s Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. According to a report published by Variety, the Million Dollar Baby actor will receive the award at the opening ceremony from Prince Albert II of Monaco, in recognition of his television career. Dishing out details about the festival, the outlet reported that it will open with the world premiere of The Gray House, in the presence of executive producers Morgan, Leslie Greif and Lori McCreary as well as actors Mary-Louise Parker, Daisy Head, Amethyst Davis and Ben Vereen. Besides the Evan Almighty actor, other star to receive the Honorary Golden Nymph will be French actor and director Olivier Marchal, for his contribution to the entertainment industry at the closing ceremony. It was also announced that Simone Ashley, who is known for playing Kate Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton, will receive the Monte-Carlo’s International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent. For the unversed, Morgan’s television career went back to the early 1970s.

He was previously been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards during his career, and he had notable roles in the Amazon Prime Video series which included Solos, Netflix’s The Kominsky Method and Paramount+’s Special Ops: Lioness. Meanwhile, the Monte-Carlo Television Festival will be held between June 14 and 18 in Monaco.