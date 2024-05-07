Police body recommends 48 inspectors promotion

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee was convened at the Central Police Office Islamabad following directives from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as stated by a public relations officer on Monday. Chaired by DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mushtaq Tanveer, the meeting was attended by SSP Operations, AIG Establishment, and Director Legal. During the session, the Committee assessed the service records of all inspectors vying for the 48 vacant positions. Subsequently, the Committee recommended promotions for 47 inspectors with commendable records, along with one telecommunications inspector, to the IG Islamabad. Once sanctioned by the IG, notifications for the promotions will be issued to all 48 inspectors. IG Islamabad reiterated that promotion is an inherent right of every police officer. He emphasized that officers who have successfully completed departmental promotion courses will be elevated based on their seniority to fill the vacant positions. Additionally, he expressed his intent to personally rank the promoted officers, with plans for a special ranking ceremony where officers’ families will be invited. Emphasizing the welfare of the police force as a top priority, he affirmed his commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent promotion process.