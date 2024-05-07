Policeman martyred, another injured in two gun attacks in KP

PESHAWAR - Unknown militants on Monday martyred a police official in district Tank and injured another in Khyber. According to police, Constable Usman was martyred by unknown militants in Tank Bazaar. The police team reached on the spot and started search operation in the area. Similarly, constable Zafar was attacked by unknown armed motorcyclists in Alam Godar limits of Bara police station, district Khyber. The injured police Constable was rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, where his condition was stated stable. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas, a police team has initiated a search operation in the area.