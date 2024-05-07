Tuesday, May 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Policeman martyred, another injured in two gun attacks in KP

Agencies
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Unknown militants on Monday martyred a police official in district Tank and injured another in Khyber. According to police, Constable Usman was martyred by unknown militants in Tank Bazaar. The police team reached on the spot and started search operation in the area. Similarly, constable Zafar was attacked by unknown armed motorcyclists in Alam Godar limits of Bara police station, district Khyber. The injured police Constable was rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, where his condition was stated stable. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas, a police team has initiated a search operation in the area.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1714967906.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024