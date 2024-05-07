Sino-Pak charity group gifts new shoes to 700 needy children

ISLAMABAD - In a heart-warming display of solidarity and compassion, a Chinese-Pakistani charity group has teamed up with other charitable organizations to deliver 700 pairs of shoes to children in two Afghan refugee schools in Islamabad and tent camps in the flood-hit Dadu district of Sindh province.

The initiative, led by the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community, aims to provide comfort and warmth to the children, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

At the schools, the children were overjoyed to receive their new shoes. Many of them had never owned a pair of brand-new shoes before and were eager to try them on.

Principals of these schools have expressed their deep appreciation for the kindness and support shown by the charity group.

In Dadu district, the shoes were distributed to children living in temporary tent camps set up after the floods.

The new shoes have brought a sense of relief and happiness to their daily lives and will help them navigate the challenging conditions in the camps. “These shoes are not just a pair of footwear, but a symbol of love and care from the Chinese-Pakistani community,” said Ma Bin, the team’s responsible person.

“We hope that these small gifts will bring joy to the children and help them feel more confident and motivated to pursue their education.”

The charity team has been actively involved in various community development projects in Pakistan, focusing on areas such as education, healthcare and poverty alleviation.