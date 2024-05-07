Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Sixteen IT labs to be established in educational institutions of ICT

Web Desk
10:00 AM | May 07, 2024
National

Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has decided to establish sixteen state-of-the-art IT labs in educational institutions of the federal capital with the cooperation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

 In these modern IT labs, the youth will be taught the latest skills, which will increase employment opportunities for them.

These IT labs will be built in sixteen degree colleges located in different areas of Islamabad.

In these IT labs, students will be given six month courses in block chain, data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and game development.

In the first phase, courses will be offered to about 1,000 students, which are being introduced keeping in view the market demand.

These courses have been developed by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission  in collaboration with renowned universities like NUST, National Skills University, COMSATS and NUML.

These courses will start in the second week of this month. About three thousand and six hundred students have registered for these courses.

