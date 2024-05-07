Tuesday, May 07, 2024
SNGPL cuts off another 82 connections on gas theft

APP
May 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday cut off more 82 connections during its ongoing crackdown against gas theft and imposed fines of worth Rs 2 million.According to SNGPL spokesman, the regional team disconnected 16 connections on illegal use of gas in Lahore and imposed fine of Rs 400,000 against gas pilferers. In Multan and Bahawalpur, 18 connections were disconnected on illegal use while another connection was cut off for using compressor.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 48 connections for illegal use

of gas while an amount of Rs 1.6 million has been booked against gas theft cases.

APP

