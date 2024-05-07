Teachers express concern over new teaching strategy

ISLAMABAD - A significant number of teachers, responsible for educating children up to grade 5, have raised concerns over a newly imposed teaching strategy mandated by inexperienced instructors at the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE). The NIETE has recently initiated a training program for elementary school teachers of ICT educational institutions. However, teachers, possessing decades of extensive experience and expertise, express frustration over being compelled to adopt methodologies they deem ineffective and detrimental to young learners’ educational development.

The main point of concern lies in the implementation of a teaching approach advocated by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), emphasizing digital solutions facilitated through the NIETE portal. Teachers argue that this shift towards digital platforms, online materials, and mobile-based instruction fails to meet young students’ needs and is merely a wasteful expenditure of public funds. The burden of managing a large number of students alongside the technical requirements of the new method proved overwhelming for both teachers and students, with technical issues further compounding the challenges.

Teachers highlight the inadequacy of the appointed instructors to oversee the transition, emphasizing their lack of experience in elementary education and understanding of effective pedagogical techniques. They lament the distraction from authentic learning opportunities caused by the current teaching style’s emphasis on digital platforms and irrelevant materials, exacerbating existing issues of poor management.

Additionally, instructors’ unrealistic expectations, such as trying to cover extensive material within unreasonable timeframes, overlook the developmental needs of young learners and hinder their holistic development and confidence.

The imposed digital teaching strategy prioritizes quantity over quality, neglecting the fundamental principles of effective education, according to educators. Furthermore, the undue pressure placed on young students may have detrimental effects on their psychological well-being and overall personality development.

Teachers urge the education ministry to prioritize pedagogical approaches rooted in best practices and customized to suit the distinct requirements of elementary students.