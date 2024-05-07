US envoy meets Opp Leader Omar to discuss range of issues

ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Monday called on Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and both sides discussed a host of matters including rule of law, economic situation, constitutional violation and the state of democracy in Pakistan threadbare. PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, they held detailed discussion on the prevailing situation of basic human rights and the economic situation of the country, according to a statement issued by PTI’s Central Secretariat. They also discussed issues such as state invasion against people’s right to vote, announced and unannounced restrictions on basic political freedom and illegal administrative measures against freedom of expression and press, it added. In the meeting, the “ongoing series of extra-constitutional political revenge against hundreds of political prisoners including PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan, his wife, male and female leaders along with party workers was discussed in detail.” Moreover, they also shed light on the contents of the recent report of the US Department of State on basic human rights violations in Pakistan. Omar Ayub apprised the US envoy that Pakistan was in the grip of a very serious political, constitutional and economic crises at present. The leader of the opposition in the NA stated that serious deviation from the constitution and the worst situation of the rule of law were ruining the economy of the country.