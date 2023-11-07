American polo players to feature in Lipton Polo Cup

LAHORE - The Lipton Polo Cup 2023 commenced with ZS Polo and Remington Pharma recording victories in the opening day matches, held here at the La­hore Polo Club on Monday.

Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon re­vealed that eight competitive teams are actively participating in this engaging four-goal tour­nament. He also announced that during this tournament, there will be two special exhi­bition matches featuring polo players from the United States, showcasing their exceptional skills. Azam Noon further elaborated that four American players arrived in Lahore the day before, and these inter­national polo players are set to grace the Lahore Polo Club with their participation.

In the opening match, ZS Polo exhibited remarkable per­formance by defeating Guard Group with a score of 10½-6. Bilal Hayat Noon led ZS Polo with a remarkable six goals, benefiting from one and a half goal handicap advantage.

Lt Col (R) Omer Minhas con­tributed with two goals, while Aleem Yar Tiwana added one goal to secure the win. On the opposing side, Chaudhry Hasan Mansoor scored three goals, with Taimur Mawaz Khan and Faisal Khan each contributing two and one goal, respectively, for Guard Group.

The second match of the day turned into a one-sided af­fair, with Remington Pharma overpowering Sakuf Polo with a score of 10-2½. Dr. Faisal Khokhar, Chaudhry Fateh Mehmood, and Hamza Mawaz Khan each scored three goals, and Ibrahim Sultan added one goal for Remington Pharma. Despite holding a two and a half goal handicap advantage, Team Sakuf Polo could not score a single goal.