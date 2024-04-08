Ensuring cyber security

The breach of cybersecurity is the order of the day in current times. In the context of Pakistan, one can see that cybercrimes have increased by over 83% in the last three years.
There are several instances that indicate breaches of cybersecurity take place in different ways. For instance, it was recently reported that some small businesses were under automated cyber-attacks in 2022. There are other instances like the hacking of FBR website in 2021, the recent PM office audio leaks, K-electric website hacking, fraudulent transactions in Ehsaas program, and financial frauds made public by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Now, the question arises: why is the cybersecurity of Pakistan so porous and vulnerable that it is easily breached? There are numerous reasons behind the sorry state of affairs in cybersecurity. For example, these breaches of cybersecurity can only transpire when there are cybersecurity agencies, but they fail to deliver up to the mark and are incompetent enough to counter attacks on cybersecurity. Our cybersecurity agencies are not that secure enough to tackle such threats with the help of new tools as have been introduced in other countries. Conversely, there are several vulnerabilities and patches causing breaches of cybersecurity.
Cyber insecurity spawns a great number of implications for the country in different walks of life. If there is no effective mechanism to deal with the challenge of cyber insecurity, it is likely that it will produce severe financial fallout which leads to the loss of the business community, and investments coming from this community will significantly drop.
As a result of cyber insecurity, it is inevitable that the country’s national security will be compromised. National security consists of the security of all sectors of the country, but if any one sector becomes vulnerable to cyber-attacks, it can create ripple effects for the security of our country in many ways. If this goes on like this, the country’s image will face a titanic hit. As a consequence, all things will go awry, and Pakistan will degenerate into chaos at any time.
Cybersecurity is an integral part of national security. If it is not secure, everything is under threat. To ensure cybersecurity, it is time to increase awareness and certifications on cybersecurity. It is essential that there must be a liaison among cybersecurity agencies, IT departments, and courts. An effective implementation of the first cybersecurity policy and identifying linkages between the virtual and real world then becomes crucial. Only then will Pakistan be able to reap the fruit of its cybersecurity more effectively.
ABDUL QADEER SEELRO,
Larkana.