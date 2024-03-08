Friday, March 08, 2024
Shanghai Electric vows to continue working towards community welfare

March 08, 2024
KARACHI  -  Thar Coal Block-1 Power Gen­eration Company (PVT.) Lim­ited (TCB-1) and Sino Sindh Re­sources Private Limited (SSRL), subsidiaries of Shanghai Elec­tric, have reiterated their com­mitment towards development, welfare of its workers in Thar Block-1 and the environment.

The two companies, who are jointly working on the 1320MW Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project -- a mega China-Paki­stan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) -- were once again in the limelight at the 16th Annual CSR Summit and Awards hosted by the National Forum for Envi­ronment and Health (NFEH) in Islamabad at a local hotel. Both TCB-1 and SSRL received a to­tal of four awards at the event in categories that included CSR Initiatives; Livelihood and Waste Management / Recycling.

