Shanghai Electric vows to continue working towards community welfare

KARACHI - Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT.) Limited (TCB-1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), subsidiaries of Shanghai Electric, have reiterated their commitment towards development, welfare of its workers in Thar Block-1 and the environment.
The two companies, who are jointly working on the 1320MW Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project -- a mega China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) -- were once again in the limelight at the 16th Annual CSR Summit and Awards hosted by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) in Islamabad at a local hotel. Both TCB-1 and SSRL received a total of four awards at the event in categories that included CSR Initiatives; Livelihood and Waste Management / Recycling.