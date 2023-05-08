Uncollected waste exposing Lahorites to health hazards

Lahore - Uncollected waste and poor disposal mechanism is exposing millions of Lahorites to serious health hazards as Lahore Waste Management Company seemingly falling a bit short of ensuring metropolitan’s cleanliness.

With Lahore, the second largest city in the country generating more than 7690 tons of solid waste daily, citizens at different localities are seen complaining of uncollected waste lying at streets and roadsides.

Despite action by the LW MC, it has also been observed that a chunk of waste is either dumped in vacant plots or burnt in open emitting hazardous smoke irking the residents of those areas.

Mohsin Raza, a student at Anarkali hostel complained that improper cleanliness at foodstreet was emitting stinking smell and breading mosquitoes in the area.

“We can’t sleep at night due to the smell and mosquitoes biting. As we can’t afford air-conditioner in our rooms and have to sleep by keeping windows open, therefore, fouling smell and mosquitoes biting have become a nuisance for us,” he said.

He pointed out that a visit to the area especially the streets could make officers of the company realise the actual situation. “Moreover, it is not this particular area but some other parts of the city are also a victim to cleanliness and hygiene issues.”

The situation is not alike everywhere as in some areas, the LW MC workers are seen waste collecting and its vehicles disposing of this waste at proper dumping sites.

But, in a metropolitan spreading over miles where there are funds and infrastructure constraints, one cannot expect an ideal situation.

Muhammad Akhtar, a resident of Ichhra locality said that although in some areas generally, waste collection workers collect waste in the morning yet there is no arrangement or mechanism for waste collection in the evening.

“Therefore, we need a comprehensive strategy to keep the city clean,” he said as a number of other residents in Shadbagh, China Scheme, Misri Shah, Salamatpura, Daroghawal, Sabzazar, and Sabzi Mandi areas supplemented his opinion.

Residents of these areas have also complained of respiratory and skin diseases due to improper hygiene and cleanliness situations demanding more efforts for ensuring clean and healthy living.

Pakistan generates approximately 49.6 million tons of solid waste per year, increasing more than 2.4 percent annually. But, like other developing countries, our country also lacks an overall waste management infrastructure, creating serious environmental and health problems.

There are also challenges like inadequate waste management equipment, lack of urban planning and awareness among residents.

Mehmood Khalid Qamar, a noted environmentalist has commented that besides other environmental challenges, proper waste disposal was emerging as a gigantic task with every passing day.

“Due to rising population and rapid urbanisation, ensuring proper waste disposal as well as cleaner and healthy environment has become an uphill task,” he said. “If we did not rise to the occasion, the coming years see more ailing people as well as mounting health bills.”