Australian PM mourns ‘tragic’ deaths of surfers killed in Mexico

SYDNEY   -   Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday lamented the “tragic” deaths of two Australian brothers and an American shot dead in a suspected robbery in Mexico. Anthony Albanese praised the trio of “wonderful young men” killed in Baja California state and offered condolences to their devastated families. “This is a tragic incident, and to all of the family and the friends of these young Australians, I think the whole of Australia’s thoughts are with you at this difficult time.” Albanese indicated he wanted to speak to the brothers’ family “at an appropriate time of their choosing”. Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson, and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad had been on a surf trip to Mexico’s Pacific coast before they were killed.

Their bodies were formally identified by relatives on Sunday in Mexico.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement to AFP that she was “heartbroken” for the Robinson family.

“Our embassy in Mexico continues to work with the Australian Federal Police and local authorities,” she said.

