Burnt out Gujar Khan church awaits restoration

Gujar khan - The Presbyterian church, which was tragically consumed by a fire on March 30, still awaits restoration as its devoted worshippers gather elsewhere to offer their prayers. The church’s incharge has made a strong plea to the government authorities, urging them to take an immediate action to restore the church.

A fire had broken out in the oldest church in the main city area of Gujar Khan, following the Good Friday celebrations on March 29. The cause of the fire still remains unknown, adding to the mystery surrounding the incident. Rescue 1122 had swiftly responded to extinguish the fire, while the police begun their investigations. The Gujar Khan police sent circumstantial evidence to the Punjab Forensic Science Authority (PSFA) for analysis, however, the report is still pending.

In response to media reports, Mr. Albert David, the member of the National Minority Commission under the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, also visited the affected church building along with clergy and the Christian community on April 2. During the visit, he had assured that the government would be recommended for the renovation and rehabilitation of the church.

Talking to The Nation, Elder Jawaid said that he along with other community members had submitted a written application to Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan seeking restoration of the church but no action has so far been taken so far. He said that the worshipers used to gather in the basement hall of the municipal committee building to offer their prayers.

According to a source in police, the forensic report on the incident was still awaited from the PFSA Lahore.

The Christian community and the caretakers of the church have made a plea to the chief minister of Punjab, urging for prompt restoration of their place of worship.