Discos seek Nepra’s nod to recover Rs51.88b from power consumers

ISLAMABAD - Ex- Wapda power distribution companies (Discos) have sought National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra)’s nod to recover Rs51.88 billion, which includes Rs 31.35 billion capacity charges, from power consumers, apparently diminishing the hope of respite for the electricity consumers.

The consumers were paying multiple taxes on these additional charges, which were another burden on the consumers. With the application of 18 percent GST on Rs 51.88 billion, this amount will add up to another burden of Rs9.33 billion on the power consumers. As per the petition, a major portion of the claimed amount Rs31.35 billion (60.4 percent) has been included on the account of capacity charges from the power consumers to be paid to Independent Power Producers, for the third quarter (January to March) of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The power distribution companies are carrying unscheduled load shedding in the country, and now they have come and seeking capacity payments of Rs 31.35 billion. Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) tops the list with Rs 10 billion of the capacity payments, followed by FESCO Rs 6.895 billion, IESCO 6.256 billion and HESCO Rs 4 billion.

Discos in their petition had demanded an increase in tariff on account of capacity charges, transmission charges, market operation fees, and other variable operation and maintenance charges for the quarter. As per the petition, the sought recovery of Rs51.88 billion, during the quarter, including Rs31.35 billion on account of capacity charges, Rs2.58 billion on account of use of system charge (UoSC) and market operator fee (MOF), and a Rs 5.57 billion positive adjustment is of variable O&M charges. In light of the policy guidelines issued by the federal government for the application of uniform quarterly adjustments, this third quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) for FY2023-24 to be determined by NEPRA shall also apply to the customers of K-Electric. Once the NEPRA determines the per unit additional charges for Discos, the same will apply to the K-Electric too.

As per the petition, Islamabad Electric Company (Iesco) had sought an additional adjustment of Rs8.17 billion, Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) Rs3.94 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) demanded to recover Rs9.318 billion, Multan Electric Company (Mepco) Rs3.62 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Rs14.717 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) Rs5.413 billion, Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) Rs5.389 billion, Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) Rs2.773 billion. Whereas, two public utilities including Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) and Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) will return Rs899 million and Rs562 million respectively to their clients. NEPRA has decided to hold a public hearing on the petition on May 17, 2024.