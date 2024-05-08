District South introduces digital system for issuance of domicile

KARACHI - District Administration Karachi South has introduced digital system for issuance of domicile in order to ensure transparency in the process and facilitate the citizens. The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi was briefed during a meeting held here at the office of deputy commissioner South on Tuesday to review the measures taken to facilitate citizens and for improvement of civic facilities in the metropolis, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. He irected deputy commissioners of all the districts of Karachi division to establish transparent system for issuance of domicile in their respective districts.

Naqvi also inspected the domicile desk at the occasion. Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario briefed that digital system was fulfilling the requirements of transparency in issuance of domicile and citizens have been facilitated in obtaining domicile. The meeting also taken stock of arrangement being made to deal with any emergency situation arising from potential heavy rains.

The DC South briefed that a contingency plan has been devised in view of the expected monsoon rains so that citizens could be saved from rain damage and difficulties.

It was decided in the meeting that the deputy commissioner will hold separate meetings with the Municipal Commissioners and the teams of the Towns and Municipal Administration of the district to review their rain emergency plans and will take necessary measures.

Earlier, Commissioner Karachi along with the Deputy Commissioner South visited different areas of the district and inspected measures taken for improvement of the city.