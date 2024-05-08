Khawaja Salman seeks opinion of experts to control dengue virus

LAHORE - A technical working group meeting on dengue virus was held at the Institute of Public Health under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Imran Nazir and Khawaja Salman Rafique. In the meeting, Dean Institute of Public Health Professor Dr.Zarfashan Tahir, Additional Secretary Technical Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr.Younis, Dr.Jamshed from World Health Organization, Dr.Yadullah, Dr.Anjum and other officers including Prof.WaseemAkram, QutbuddinKakar and Dr. Muhammad Amjad participated through video link conference. Provincial Health Ministers reviewed the present situation of dengue virus throughout the province and the measures taken for remediation were during the meeting. Dean Institute of Public Health Professor Dr.Zarfashan Tahir and related officers briefed the provincial health ministers.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the purpose of calling the meeting today is to get useful suggestions and opinions of experts for the prevention of dengue virus. Currently, many countries of the world are suffering from dengue virus. Under the leadership of MianShahbaz Sharif, the spread of dengue virus had been controlled to a large extent. Taking measures to control dengue virus is not the responsibility of any one department but all the stakeholders. The field staff will have to be mobilized to deal with the challenge of dengue. Even before the dengue season, the Punjab government is making basic strategies. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said that all experts should compile their suggestions and opinions for the prevention of dengue virus. All departments have to work hard to tackle the challenge of dengue. Khawaja Imran Nazir said that action will be taken on bogus performance in the field.