Wednesday, May 08, 2024
One more dengue case reported in Rawalpindi

APP
May 08, 2024
Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   One more dengue case was reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to five in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that the district administration had lodged 65 FIRs, sealed 82 premises, issued tickets to 170 and imposed a fine of Rs 318,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the ongoing year. Dr Sajjad informed that during indoor surveillance, the teams checked 1,492,128 houses and found larvae in 3,289 homes in 2024. Similarly, he added that while checking 386,329 places, the teams found larvae at 780 sites during outdoor surveillance.

He said the district health authority had devised an effective micro plan to control the spread of dengue keeping in view the previous year’s statistics, adding dengue spread situation was under control while intensive efforts were in place to screen every nook and corner of the district so that dengue could not become an epidemic this year.

APP

