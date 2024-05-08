Wednesday, May 08, 2024
PCB to install floodlights at Quetta stadium for PSL matches

PCB to install floodlights at Quetta stadium for PSL matches
Web Desk
12:04 PM | May 08, 2024
Sports

Interior Minister Naqvi announced the installation of floodlights at Nawab Akbar Bugti cricket stadium within three months in order to promote cricket in Balochistan.

“PCB will fulfil its promise to install floodlights by September. PSL matches will also arranged in Quetta after making the stadium up to the mark,” said Naqvi, who is also chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Holding of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Quetta is being mulled over,” he said while addressing a press conference during his visit to Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Cricket Stadium.

He said the PCB would also play its role in the promotion of cricket in Gwadar and Quetta.

Chief Minister Bugti thanked the interior minister for the announcement to install floodlights at the stadium in Quetta.

“The installation of floodlights will help promote cricket and sports activities in the province, which is rich in talent. To a question, he said that the youth of the province will be provided opportunities at the national level.

