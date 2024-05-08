Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Sardar Saleem calls for political stability in country

Staff Reporter
May 08, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Peoples Party’s nominee for the post of the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider while expressing his thoughts in an informal conversation with the media at Punjab House, Islamabad said that he is grateful to President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and iFaryalTalpur for trusting him and nominating him. Sarda rSaleem said that he began politics with the PPP, and would remain with it till the end. He further said that he would like to play a role in bridge-building between PML-N and PPP. Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz is a sister to me, he said.

The country is facing a plethora of difficulties. All my efforts are dedicated to playing an effective role in solving the problems plaguing Punjab, he said.

The country cannot move forward without political stability, he said.

Sarda rSaleem said that the doors of the Governor House would not only be accessible to the PPP workers but also to the entire population of Punjab. It is our right to take political space in Punjab, he added.

Staff Reporter

