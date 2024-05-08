Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan soon, confirms Dar

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was set to visit Pakistan soon.

Speaking at a news conference here, Dar said the dates of the visit were being finalised through the diplomatic channels. He maintained that the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit will boost the ongoing efforts to enhance trade relations.

He recalled assurances from the Crown Prince during previous meetings and emphasized the importance of follow-up discussions to accelerate economic cooperation between the two countries.

Dar mentioned the recent high-level Saudi trade delegation’s visit to Pakistan was aimed at exploring avenues for trade and investment.

He underscored Pakistan’s aspiration to attract significant investment from Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, to bolster economic development and strengthen bilateral ties.

Ishaq Dar provided a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements, particularly focusing on his recent trips to Saudi Arabia and Gambia. Dar urged Pakistani entrepreneurs to explore the vast business opportunities in African countries, emphasizing the importance of economic diplomacy in fostering international relations. He highlighted specific sectors like surgical goods and pharmaceuticals, where Pakistan could excel in exporting to African nations.

Dar said the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Gambia to bolster bilateral trade, signalled Pakistan’s commitment to expanding its economic footprint in the region.

He also addressed Pakistan’s stance on pressing global issues, including condemning hostilities in Gaza, Indian atrocities in Kashmir, and Islamophobia.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and called for action from the United Nations Security Council to implement resolutions on Kashmir.

Dar discussed Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

He expressed concern over recent attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan allegedly orchestrated from Afghanistan, highlighting the need for regional cooperation to address security challenges.

He urged Pakistani businessmen to take advantage of vast business opportunities in African countries.