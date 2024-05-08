Zero tolerance for criminals in entire province: CM Murad

LARKANA - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday presiding over a meeting of the party workers and office bearers of all the districts of Larkana division vowed to include the important schemes of up-gradation of Trauma Center, NICVD Satellite for Kambar-Shahdadkot district, Degree College and fire tenders for Kashmore-Kandhkot district, additional funds for the towns given PHE pumping stations and Peoples Bus Service to the districts of Larkana division in the next budget.

Shah said that he was happy to listen to the people of Larkana Division who have demanded schemes of public interest such as universities, hospitals, dualization of roads, people Bus Services and fire tenders which was the manifestation of their socio-political awareness. “Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strictly directed me and my cabinet to interact with the party workers at the local level to resolve their issues in consultation with the party workers that’s why I am with you here today,” he said and added that he has given proforma to the workers and office bearers of the party for recording their recommendations for the next development works.

The meeting was held at Banquet Hall Sachal Colony, and was attended by PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, provincial ministers – Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mahdi, Khursheed Junejo, Mukesh Chawla, Dr Sohrab Sarki, Mumtaz Jakharni, MPAs, district presidents and general secretaries, all local bodies representatives and party workers in a large number. The party workers have demanded agriculture university, up-gradation of Emergency of the teaching hospital and repair and maintenance of the roads damaged by the heavy rains/floods of 2022.

Workers and local bodies representatives raised different issues for which the chief minister directed the minister concerned to note them and resolve them. The people of the Kashmore District demanded that the work on the ongoing Girl College may be accelerated. Every town of Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot may be provided with the facility of fire tenders as the eruption of fire is a routine issue. The people of Kambar-Shahdadkot, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Jacobabad and Larkana demanded intra-district Peoples Bus Service for which the chief minister directed Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon to note the demand for bus service and resolve the issue.

The workers of District Kambar-Shahdadkot said that their district has no Trauma centre and heart disease hospital, therefore they have to take their patients to Larkana or Sukkur. They demanded the upgradation of the Trauma Canter and Cardiovascular satellite unit for the district. The CM said that they demanded he has noted for the next budget and ADP.

The party workers of the Kambar-Shahdadkot also demanded the construction of internal roads in the talukas of the districts. The CM directed Minister P&D Nasir Sha to note the scheme and include it in the next budget.

Some of the Town chairmen raised the issue of pumping stations the Public Health Engineer dept has handed over to the Towns along with their staff and their salaries. They demanded to release them the budget for the pumping stations so that they could be maintained along with payment of salaries to the concerned staff. They said that for the last five months, some of the towns could not pay salaries to the PHE dept employees. The CM directed Minister Local Govt & PHE dept Saeed Ghani to resolve the salaries issue of the PHE employees and report him.

The CM was told that the people of the entire province, particularly of the Larkana division were facing prolonged load shedding on the one hand and inflated power bills on the other.

At this, the CM said that the Chairman PPP has already directed his government to provide solar energy to the people of the province so that load shedding issue could be controlled by generating cheap electricity. He added that in the next budget establishment of solar parks would be given priority.

The issue of water shortage was raised extensively by the people of all the districts. The CM said that the water shortage was a serious issue but whatever was available would be distributed judiciously. He directed Irrigation Minister Jam Khan to engage the concerned chief engineer for proper water distribution of Kharif in the Larkana division and nearby districts.

Law & Order

The people of Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur and Larkana appreciated President Zardari who held a meeting at CM House for the restoration of law and order, particularly in the Riverine areas. They appreciated the CM that the clean-up operation in progress against the dacoits in the Kutcha area may be intensified and purge the area of the dacoits.

The CM said that he was regularly reviewing operations in the katcha area and has strengthened the police and Rangers for the restoration of law & order in the entire province. He added that there was zero tolerance for criminals in the entire province.

After the meeting, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed the workers and urged them to work for the collective interest of the public, particularly for those who were marginalised and helpless. “Our leadership right from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto and following their footprints President Asif Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have always struggled to ameliorate the lot of the downtrodden. “We all have to follow the course and the cause,” he said.

At the start of the meeting, Minister P&D Nasir Shah briefed the participants on the meeting procedure for filing their suggestions for next. He said the well-designed proformas have been distributed so that party workers could easily suggest priorities of their areas.