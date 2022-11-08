Share:

KARACHI -Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province including Karachi. Meanwhile, Karachi received its first winter drizzle on Monday as morning as light westerly winds swept the metropolis. A light drizzle was reported in various neighbourhoods of the city, including II Chundriger Road, MA Jinnah Road, and adjoining areas.