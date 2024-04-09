Pakistani seniors gear up for MT400 Pattaya Masters

LAHORE - The MT400 Pattaya 2024 Masters, scheduled from May 25 to 30 in Pattaya, Thailand, is set to witness an unprecedented level of participation from Pakistan.
Esteemed Pakistani senior players, including the highly experienced Rashid Malik, Waqar Nisar, Shahid Waqar Mahmood, Khurram Imtiaz, Shaharyar Salamat, Mohammad Sohail Malik, Hamood ur Rehman, Raheel Malik, Major Saeed Ikram Ullah, Abid Malik from Lahore and Hameed ul Haq from Islamabad are rigorously preparing for this significant 400 points ITF seniors event. Training sessions for these veteran athletes are being held at two premier locations: the Nishtar Park Sports Complex and the Lahore Gymkhana, featuring state-of-the-art tennis courts. The athletes are dedicating three hours daily to intensive training aimed at enhancing their fitness and performance for the challenging tournament ahead.
In a conversation with The Nation, celebrated coach and former Davis Cup player Rashid Malik shared his efforts in encouraging senior players to participate more actively in both local and international senior events. “My encouragement has led to an increased interest among senior players to compete in ITF Seniors events, particularly the MT400 Pattaya 2024 Tennis Tournament,” Malik expressed.
Waqar Nisar, representing Lahore Gymkhana, highlighted the team’s comprehensive preparation strategy. “We are adapting to the slow hard courts of Pattaya by training on both clay and hard surfaces here. It’s a groundbreaking moment for Pakistan’s senior tennis as we send a large delegation to compete in such a prestigious event,” he stated. Nisar also pointed out the growing popularity of tennis among senior players in Pakistan, a trend that bodes well for the sport’s development.
Mohammad Sohail Malik, Vice President of Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), outlined the organization’s commitment to promoting senior tennis events throughout Punjab. “We are keen on reinstating the Senior events in Lahore, last held in 2018, and we urge Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to facilitate this by engaging with the ITF,” he added, highlighting the importance of hosting regular ITF Seniors events in Lahore for the sport’s growth.