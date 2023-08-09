SECP, FIA to collaborate for a secure digital financial system

ISLAMABAD-The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have agreed to collaborate for a secure digital financial system. The SECP Chairman Akif Saeed and the FIA Additional Director General Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir held a meeting at SECP’s head office to foster effective collaboration and identify areas of shared interest between the two entities. Senior officials from both organisations were also present.

The SECP and the FIA have agreed to formalise their collaboration to protect Pakistan’s digital financial system from cybercrime and fraud threats through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The meeting witnessed constructive discussions and deliberations on several key areas of mutual interest. For illegal deposit taking and illegal lending Apps, it was agreed to appoint focal persons and establish a quick communication channel, as well as regular sharing of information on matters under investigation at respective institutions.

The SECP chairman informed the FIA team on the SECP’s regulatory framework for digital lending apps as well as efforts to prohibit exploitative practices and assure borrowers’ financial sustainability. The framework also requires digital lending NBFCs to disclose fees, loan terms, installments, and charges to borrowers in a transparent manner, Akif added. Companies are also barred from obtaining customer data and are expected to follow ethical and legal standards. The SECP collaborated with Google to implement the Personal Loan App Policy in Pakistan, restricting the listing of unauthorised and illicit apps. As a result, Google removed 115 illegal lending apps from its Play Store. The Additional Director General FIA Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir appreciated SECP’s regulatory framework for lending apps and called for training and awareness sessions for officers on digital lending policy. He also agreed to assist SECP in capacity building and establishing digital forensics lab facilities.