72 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE - Dengue virus remains active in Punjab and about 72 new cases were reported on Friday. The latest Health Department data reveals a total of 14,721 confirmed dengue cases across Punjab this year. Lahore takes the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 6,756 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,648, Gujranwala with 1,559, Multan with 1,413 and Faisalabad with 878 cases. The situation continues, with Lahore reporting 37 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi five, Gujranwala four, Multan nine, Faisalabad seven besides Sheikhupura and Kasur reporting two new cases each. Attock, Okara Khanewal, Rahimyar Khan, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari reported one case of dengue virus each in last 24 hours. Currently, 55 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 21 of them in Lahore district hospitals. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with the Health Department teams, which are working tirelessly to combat the outbreak. For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available at 1033.