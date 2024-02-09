President casts vote, urges countrymen to use their right

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday cast his vote and urged the country­men to use their voting right saying that the country needed their opinion as never before. The president, who reached the polling station along with his family members, awaited his turn in the queue and cast his vote. Later, he wrote on his X timeline, “The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has asked for your personal advice through your vote to elect representatives to the National & Provincial Assemblies.” He said it was everyone’s Islamic, constitutional and civic responsibility to vote. “We as a family reached our polling station, stood in line and have voted and urge all of you to come out and exercise your right. Pakistan needs your opin­ion as never before,” he remarked.

SHAZIA MARI CASTS HER VOTE AT BIRANI POLLING STATION

The Pakistan People’s Party Cen­tral Information Secretary and nomi­nated candidate for National As­sembly Constituency NA-209 Shazia Atta Mari exercised her right to vote at the Urdu school polling station in her native village Birani. On this occa­sion, she urged the people of the con­stituency to cast their votes without fear or intimidation and expressed hope for the victory of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidates. Later, she visited various polling stations in Bi­rani to review the electoral process.