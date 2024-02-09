Friday, February 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President casts vote, urges countrymen to use their right

Agencies
February 09, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday cast his vote and urged the country­men to use their voting right saying that the country needed their opinion as never before. The president, who reached the polling station along with his family members, awaited his turn in the queue and cast his vote. Later, he wrote on his X timeline, “The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has asked for your personal advice through your vote to elect representatives to the National & Provincial Assemblies.” He said it was everyone’s Islamic, constitutional and civic responsibility to vote. “We as a family reached our polling station, stood in line and have voted and urge all of you to come out and exercise your right. Pakistan needs your opin­ion as never before,” he remarked.

SHAZIA MARI CASTS HER VOTE AT BIRANI POLLING STATION

The Pakistan People’s Party Cen­tral Information Secretary and nomi­nated candidate for National As­sembly Constituency NA-209 Shazia Atta Mari exercised her right to vote at the Urdu school polling station in her native village Birani. On this occa­sion, she urged the people of the con­stituency to cast their votes without fear or intimidation and expressed hope for the victory of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidates. Later, she visited various polling stations in Bi­rani to review the electoral process.

Polling ends peacefully in Sindh

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1707375103.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024