Journalism fourth pillar of state: Mardan Commissioner

Mardan - Commissioner Mardan Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Monday said that journalism is the fourth pillar of the state. “The importance of media is undeniable and journalists highlight social issues through pen and camera.”

Talking to media persons at Mardan Press Club, he said the government will fully cooperate with the media to provide authentic information to the public. Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Sherpao was also present on the occasion.

Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Mardan congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of Mardan Press Club included Muhammad Bashir Adil President, Faqir Hussain Hoti Vice President, Akhunzada Fazal Haq General Secretary, Parvez Shaheen Finance Secretary and Khurshid Wahab, joint Secretary. Press club cabinet and senior journalists welcomed Commissioner Mardan and Deputy Commissioner on their arrival at the Press Club.

Commissioner said that the administration is trying to solve the problems being faced by the people of Mardan and guidance will be taken from the media in this regard. He said that he is also aware of the problems faced by the Press Club. He instructed Deputy Commissioner Mardan to take necessary steps to solve the problems of the club.

Commissioner Mardan said that he would welcome positive criticism of journalists as journalists are the eyes and ears of the society. He said that the people of Mardan are loving people, here Pakhtun values are alive and well, we are not officers, we are servants of the people, our offices are open for common people. He added that election activities and polio campaigns are going on, but despite this, we are not oblivious to the problems of the citizens. He added that the administration officers also visit the markets and immediate action has been taken on the complaints regarding encroachments, which have yielded positive results.