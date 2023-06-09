PML-N's Tahir Gujjar joins PPP

Former president Asif Ali Zardari's stay in Lahore turns out to be beneficial for his party as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Saleem Tahir Gujjar joined the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Thursday.

The PML-N Faisalabad Division senior vice president announced joining the PPP after meeting Mr Zardari.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Gujjar said, "I will give a gift to the PPP by winning a seat in NA-109".

On Wednesday, Mr Zardari extended his stay in Lahore. After meeting with Mr Zardari, leaders from Dera Ghazi Khan, Hafiz Tahir and Hafiz Hashim joined the PPP.

PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood and former Punjab chief minister Dost Muhammad Khosa were also present on the occasion.