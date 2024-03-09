SBP organises poster design competition to conclude Financial Literacy Week

KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan, Friday, organized a poster drawing competition under the theme “Imagine a World Without Cash” at State Bank Museum and Art Gallery to conclude the first edition of Pakistan Financial Literacy Week. The central bank has organized Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4 to 8 to promote financial literacy and raising aware­ness about digital financial transactions in the country and a host of activities were held during the first-of its en­deavor in Pakistan to cham­pion financial literacy and inclusion on a national scale. Kids of various age groups come up with their novel ideas in the form of posters while employees of the SBP were also given chance to present their ideas and con­cepts on the subject through poster drawing. Senior Joint Director Financial Inclusion Support department SBP, Shehla Riaz informed that poster drawing competition was also held in field offices of SBP Banking Services Cor­poration in various cities of the country where kids pre­sented their perceptions and ideas on the theme and the best poster were awarded with prizes. She informed that a series of events, com­petitions and public engage­ments were organized during the week and SBP-BSC and commercial banks also held 160 financial literacy camps in 157 cities and towns of the country to promote a better understanding of the finan­cial system and highlight the importance of encouraging responsible financial behav­ior in the general public, es­pecially in youngsters. She ex­pressed confident that PFLW will help individuals under­stand how to leverage digital financial services to improve their lives. It is pertinent to mention, the PFLW initia­tive is part of SBP’s National Financial Literacy Program (NFLP) which resulted into dissemination of financial literacy to more than 2.9 mil­lion individuals, with more than 50% female participa­tion. In addition, an impres­sive 80% account opening rate of beneficiaries was wit­nessed under NFLP.