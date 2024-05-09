Air Sial greenlit for expanded flight operations across seven nations

Sialkot - In a significant development, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, presiding over a federal cabinet meeting, granted approval for Air Sial to commence flight operations in seven additional countries. CEO Amin Ahsan and Chairman Fazal Jilani of Air Sial expressed gratitude for the endorsement, highlighting the potential for enhanced connectivity. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal cabinet sanctioned Air Sial’s expansion into China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Kuwait. Subsequent phases will extend services to other destinations, including Laos and Kuwait.

Former President of the Chamber, Tahir Majeed Kapur, and Director Hafiz Junaid lauded the Prime Minister and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif for facilitating this decision. They emphasised the benefits this approval represents for overseas Pakistanis and local businesses, facilitating seamless access to international markets. Acknowledging the efforts of all involved directors, they extended congratulations on this milestone achievement, made possible under the National Aviation Policy 2023 and Air Services Agreement. Simultaneously, in a separate development, the Planning and Development Board, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, deliberated on proposals for Sialkot’s infrastructural advancement. Notably, discussions included plans for establishing a sports-centric city and the construction of a new stadium. Former presidents of the District Cricket Association, Tahir Butt, and Malik Zulfiqar, urged the expeditious completion of the long-awaited Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot. With nearly two years of construction underway, they emphasised the urgency of finishing this project alongside the proposed new stadium, envisioning a vibrant hub for sporting activities in the region.