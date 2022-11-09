Share:

PESHAWAR - A review meeting about the abiana (mechanism for collection of water charges) collection was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Tuesday here in the Provincial Irrigation Department. Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Nawaz Khan, Chief Engineer North Ghulam Ishaq, Canal Collector South, North Zones and other relevant officers and officials participated in the review meeting. Speaking to the group, Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub stated that the field staff must ensure the collection of arrears to contribute to the department’s reputation and enhance its performance.