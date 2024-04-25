Professor allegedly kidnapped from Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - A professor was allegedly kidnapped by unknown individuals in broad daylight from heavily guarded Mall Road early on Wednesday, according to sources. Po­lice and other law enforcement agencies remain clueless about the whereabouts of the missing professor from a govern­ment-run college, they said. The incident occurred within the limits of Police Sta­tion Civil Lines, while the Rawalpindi po­lice appear to be unaware of the crime, despite the area being heavily guarded.

The missing professor, identified as Pro­fessor Arfeen Haider, was reportedly ab­ducted while en route to his college in Is­lamabad. Sources indicate that he is the younger brother of senior journalist and anchorperson Mateen Haider. The victim’s family lodged a complaint about Professor Arfeen Haider’s disappearance with Police Chowky Girja, where he resided. Howev­er, the police have yet to file an FIR against the kidnappers, according to sources.

In a post on his social media handle, Mateen Haider stated that his brother was on his way to College in H-8 Islam­abad but never arrived. When contact­ed for comment, a senior police officer of Rawalpindi police stated, “I have checked with three different law enforcement agencies about the whereabouts of the missing Professor, but none of them claimed responsibility for detaining him or have any knowledge about the kid­napping incident.