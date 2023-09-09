Brazil marks 201st Independance Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD-Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan, Olyntho Vieira, has said that Brazil and Pakistan were enjoying long rooted 75-years diplomatic relation and keen to expand the trade volume between the two nations.

He expressed these views while delivering a speech at a reception of the 201st celebrations of ‘Brazil Independence Day’ here on Thursday. Brazilian envoy stressed the need for expanding businesses from both countries to look more thoroughly into the prospect of investments, joint ventures, or partnerships in sectors like textiles and meat processing.

The envoy said that Brazil and Pakistan were both developing countries and also had a common position on many issues of the international agenda and shared challenges such as poverty and the effects of climate change, which the two countries could fight jointly. He highlighted that his country recognized Pakistan in 1948, which was the first nation in South America, and established an Embassy in the country’s former capital Karachi.

The ambassador said there was much potential existed which should be harnessed between the two countries, especially in the agriculture sector.

Brazilian envoy said it had been on an upward trajectory since 2018 and after reaching US$ 1 billion in 2020.

He continued, “Bilateral trade reached, according to our [Brazilian] numbers, US$ 1.3 billion at the end of 2021, up further 24.9% from the previous year.”

Participants among others Diplomats and head of missions were also present on the celebration day