Three Levies personnel were killed and two others were injured in an accident involving the squad car of Kalat Division Commissioner Dawood Khan Khilji on Monday.

The incident took place when the squad car collided with a trailer parked on the side of the road.

As per police sources, the accident occurred in the Sohrab area of Pakistan.

The collision was so severe that three Levies personnel lost their lives on the spot, while two others sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Sohrab, where they are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khilji expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.