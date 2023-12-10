Shoaib on top in 40th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf

LAHORE - The 40th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tourna­ment is gearing up for an exciting finale at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, with Muhammed Shoaib of La­hore Gymkhana seizing the top position after a remark­able second round. Shoaib’s outstanding net score of 70 propelled him from a mod­est 10th position on Friday to the coveted top spot on the leaderboard. The final showdown on Sunday promises a fierce competition after Shoaib’s adept performance shifted the dynamics.

On the second day, Shoaib outshone the overnight leaders, Abdul Rehman Cheema and Ghulam Haider, who succumbed to the pressure. Shoaib’s two-stroke lead positions him as the frontrunner, with contenders like Jamshaid Matloob and Muhammed Arsalan closely trailing at a net aggregate score of 141.

Expressing confidence in his performance, Shoaib said, “I played well today from tee to the green, as my rhythm and tempo were good.” The competition remains tight, with Ali Zaib, Ali Hamza, Irfan Bhatti, Wasey Ali, and Saim Tahir also delivering noteworthy performances, creating high expectations for the final day. In the gross section, Muhammed Shoaib maintains his lead with a two-round gross aggregate score of 145. Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Sameer Iftikhar, and Hussain Hamid closely follow with scores of 151, 154, and 155, respectively. The ladies’ event witnessed a standout performance from Babra Amin of Royal Palm, who recorded an impressive net score of 65. Saqiba Batool (Royal Palm) se­cured the second position with a net score of 68, while Shahbana Waheed of Lahore Gar­rison claimed the third with a net score of 73.

The awards ceremony will feature Mr. Baligh ur Rehman, Governor Punjab, and Sikander Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Group, honoring the outstanding perform­ers of the 40th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament today (Sunday).