Saturday, February 10, 2024
Ukraine must change ‘methods’ of war, new army chief says

Ukraine must change 'methods' of war, new army chief says
Agencies
February 10, 2024
International, Newspaper

KYIV, UKRAINE   -   The Ukrainian army needs to change its “methods” to win the war against Russia, Ky­iv’s new commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Friday in his first comments in the role. The 58-year-old replaced commander Valery Zalu­zhny this week in the biggest shake-up of Ukraine’s military leadership since Russia’s in­vasion began nearly two years ago. The veteran general fac­es a myriad of problems in his in-tray, not least of which a 1,000-kilometre (600 mile) deadlocked frontline that has barely moved in over a year of fighting. “Only changes and continuous improvement in the means and methods of warfare will allow us to suc­ceed on this path,” Syrsky said in a social media post. The army needs “clear and de­tailed planning”, he said, “tak­ing into account the needs of the frontline for the latest weapons supplied by inter­national partners”. Ukraine’s allies, particularly Washing­ton and Brussels, are strug­gling to keep up aid packages that have so far allowed Kyiv to hold out against Russia. Syrsky is taking over the mil­itary at a time of uncertainty over what resources will be available and as Russia puts its economy on a war footing, ramping up production and recruitment. Despite success­es on the battlefield, Syrsky is not a national icon like Zalu­zhny, and he has a reputation for being indifferent to mili­tary casualties. He appeared to address this characterisa­tion in his statement, saying: “The lives and well-being of our servicemen have always been and remain the main as­set of the Ukrainian army”. The Kremlin earlier on Fri­day downplayed the impact Ukraine’s military shake-up would have on the battlefield.

