Wednesday, January 10, 2024
APHC expresses grave concern over surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

APHC expresses grave concern over surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK
Web Desk
5:10 PM | January 10, 2024
All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the surge in Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC spokesman said since 1947 India has been using military might to break the will of the people and suppress their freedom sentiments but has utterly failed in achieving its nefarious designs.

He deplored that India has turned the occupied territory into a garrison where its troops are committing large-scale human rights violations, in fact war crimes.

He said following the Hindutva agenda of communal Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP-led Indian government has deprived the Kashmiri people of all their basic rights.

