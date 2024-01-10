Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Eight Pakistani Referees earn a place in FIFA Referees List 2024

Eight Pakistani Referees earn a place in FIFA Referees List 2024
Web Sports Desk
4:58 PM | January 10, 2024
Sports

FIFA has released a referee list for the year 2024 showcasing the significant presence of Pakistan, featuring a total of eight Referees. Seven out of the eight Referees are retaining their positions from the previous years, showcasing their consistent performance. Notably, Ihsan Ahmad is a fresh addition to the lineup.

Irshad Ul Haq, who started in 2012 will continue as a Referee, along with Adnan Anjum and Muzammal Hussain. Among the Assistant Referees, Tahir Hussain, Mehboob Ali, Azam Ali and Muhammad Ali have been retrained. Muhammad Ali has also been featured in the AFC Elite Panel since 2014. Ihsan Ahmad is set to make his first appearance in the incumbent year, the PFF statement read.

This year, all these referees and assistant referees are poised to make their mark on the international football stage, representing Pakistan with their officiating skill, the PFF statement added.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024