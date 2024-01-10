WAPDA, HEC, KRL start fifth round on a strong note

KARACHI - The President’s Trophy 2023-24 Grade I entered its fifth round with intense competition across three venues in Karachi. Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) faced Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), while Higher Education Commission (HEC) clashed with Pakistan Television (PTV), and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confronted Khan Research Laboratories (KRL).

Notably, PTV and KRL were dismissed before completing their allocated 80 overs, while WAPDA demonstrated an impressive batting effort. SNGPL, winning the toss, chose to field against WAPDA. Despite early wickets, Ahmed Shehzad (77) and Ayaz Tasawar (75) anchored WAPDA to 328-6. Mubasir Khan claimed three wickets, and Mohammad Awais Anwar secured two. SNGPL’s response saw openers Azhar Ali and Abid Ali cautiously facing the last six overs, ending the day at 13-0.

HEC’s decision to bowl first paid off as they restricted PTV to 216 in 52 overs. Hasan Nawaz’s brisk halfcentury and Hasan Mohsin’s crucial 56 contributed, but Asadullah Hamza’s four-wicket haul and Mohammad Azab’s three-wicket performance kept PTV in check. HEC’s reply began positively, with openers Mohammad Huraira (41) and Wahaj Riaz (31) posting a valuable 57-run partnership. HEC closed the day at 111-3, trailing by 105 runs.

In response to KRL’s 269, SBP ended the day at 28-2, trailing by 241 runs. KRL’s innings included notable performances by Rohail Nazir (66) and Maaz Sadaqat (64), guiding them to a respectable total. Zahid Mehmood and Rameez Aziz claimed three wickets each. SBP faced early setbacks as they lost both openers before stumps. They will resume at 28-2 on day two, with Usman Salahuddin (10*) and Ali Usman (1*) at the crease.