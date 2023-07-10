Experts stress awareness to address myths associated with donating blood in backward areas

ISLAMABAD-Health experts on Sunday encouraged youngsters to play their active role for a noble cause of bood donation awareness drives with social media platforms to overcome the common myths in backward areas of the country and urged stakeholders to invest in upgrading the existing infrastructure.

Talking to PTV, District Health Officer Dr. Zaeem stressed that there was a need to educate the public and eliminate unfounded myths in order to encourage volunteer blood donation, adding that people only donate blood when there is an emergency-like situation.

He said that the availability of screened fresh blood in a hospital was essential part and is required every day for critical patients, especially when there was a major operation or childbirth.

We, the whole society should join hands and encourage our people living in rural areas and youngsters to embrace the noble act of blood donation, for it is through our collective efforts that we can save lives, he added. Another Senior Medical officer Dr Amina said that it was a fact that donating blood was a simple and safe procedure, adding the donated blood can save the lives of people in need and it also benefit the donor’s overall health.

“In Pakistan, people usually come out and donate blood when an unfortunate incident occurs. But sometimes these contributions are too late to save a life,” she regretted.

Replying to a query, she said the body normally replaces the donated blood cells with new cells within 6 to 8 weeks, adding, blood can be donated every six months by males and every eight months by females.

To another question, she told a common misconception is that donating blood leads to weakness or health problems.

In reality, the human body is capable of replenishing the donated blood within a short period, usually within 24-48 hours. She advised the donors to take rest, hydrate and eat nutritious meals after donation.