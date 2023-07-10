JUI-F holds Azmat-e- Quran rally

Dera ismail khan - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) in D I Khan on Sunday held ‘Azmat-e- Quran’ rally to lodge protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The rally, led by the JUI-F District General Secretary Advocate Chaudhry Ashfaq, was started from Dera Press Club and culminated in front of the TB Hospital.

A large number of people participated in the rally and expressed their anger against such a vile incident.

They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans expressing the sanctity of the Quran and against Sweden.

Sheikh- u l - Hadees Maulana Ashraf Ali, Qari Abdul Haleem, Qari Khalid Ganguhi, Ahmad Khan Kamrani, Qari Ejaz Farooqui and Malik Majid Dhap were also present.

Addressing the rally, Maulana Ashraf Ali termed the Quran as soul of the universe, saying it would exist in this world and hereafter.

He commended the statement of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Parliament against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He urged the government to close the Swedish embassy in Pakistan and expel its ambassador.

He said whoever was involved in the desecration of the Quran should be punished.

On the occasion, the Swedish flag was also put on fire as a protest.