Met Office forecasts more rainfall in Southeast Sindh

KARACHI-Met Office Sunday said that monsoon currents continue to penetrate in southeast Sindh predicting more rainfall in the region. Thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Matiari districts today, according to the weather department. Isolated thunderstorm or rain also expected in Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu and Jamshoro distts at evening or night, Met Office said. Under the influence of ongoing weather system rain occurred at various places in the region yesterday.