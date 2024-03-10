BHC brings together senior businesswomen

ISLAMABAD - The British High Commission (BHC) in Pakistan brought together senior businesswomen from across the country to mark International Women’s Day. According to a news release, the UK has con­vened women in tech, business, and trade to high­light their achievements and discuss shared chal­lenges.” “The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is: ‘Invest in women; accelerate prog­ress.’ At a trade fair in Islamabad, female entrepre­neurs demonstrated the work they are doing in ar­tificial intelligence, medical technology, and smart apps.” “Umama Nadir, a student from Lahore who was selected to be ‘Ambassador for the Day,’ shad­owed the High Commissioner during her engage­ments. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott CMG OBE stated, ‘The UK and Pakistan are working closely together to further gender equal­ity. It is a priority that runs across all of our work. It is as important as ever to place the economy at the heart of progress in Pakistan, with women at the heart of the economy.’” “There is overwhelm­ing evidence that investing in women and girls and breaking down the barriers they face accelerates development, especially when women are integrat­ed into the workforce. If women had the same role in labor markets as men, an estimated 26%, or $28 trillion, could be added to the global GDP”, she said.

ANF BUST INT’L DRUG TRAFFICKING GANG; ARRESTS 3 ACCUSED

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a successful oper­ation managed to bust an international drug traf­ficking gang and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation against the drug smugglers involved in cross-border drug trafficking from Punjab through drones, three ac­cused were netted. The operation was conducted near the international border of Punjab. A suc­cessful action was taken against the international drug trafficking gang involved in drug smuggling through quad copters. During the operation, three important members of the gang involved in drug trafficking were arrested. Accused Mohammad Munir and Adeel Ahmed are involved in drug traf­ficking at the international level.